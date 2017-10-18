CPD: Man cleared in attempted abduction allegation made earlier this month

Columbia police say they have cleared a man in what was thought to be an attempted abduction.

The investigation began following an Oct. 3 report on an incident.

Columbia police say an 11-year-old girl reported a man tried to lure her into his car while she was walking to school on the 2400 block of Waites Road.

She also reported that the day before, as she walked to school, the same man made an inappropriate gesture at her. The child advised CPD that she ran home and reported the incidents to relatives who in turn called law enforcement.

Police said they tracked down the driver, who said while he was in the Waites Road area on Oct. 2, there is no evidence to confirm any criminal activity.

"Out of an overabundance of caution and because child safety and welfare is a priority for CPD, officers will continue with additional patrols in the area, surveillance of bus stops, while maintaining open lines of communication with residents to address any concerns," CPD officials said.

