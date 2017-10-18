Third man arrested in connection with Santee shooting that killed one

A third man has now been arrested and charged with a Sept. 26 shooting that killed one man in Santee, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Department.

Tyshon Johnson, 24, is charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder, and one count of armed robbery. He was arrested at an Orangeburg business on Tuesday.

“As this investigation progressed, we determined there was a third individual present that night who was involved in this fatal confrontation,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a statement. “All of these individuals have shown they do not value life.”

Two other men, Alphonso Fields, 27, and Laron Thomas, 25, have each been charged with one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder, and one count of armed robbery.

The investigation began when a 24-year-old man died after shots were fired during a robbery on Sept. 26 at an Old Number Six Highway residence near Santee. Two others at the residence were wounded in the shooting.

Witnesses said that just after 10 p.m. they saw two men approach a neighboring home after a vehicle pull onto that property.

Moments later, gunfire was heard coming from the direction of the nearby home. The two men seen earlier were seen again running from the home. One appeared to be holding his side.

When deputies arrived they found three men laying on the ground, one deceased. The two wounded victims were taken to undisclosed hospitals.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.