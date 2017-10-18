26 people arrested in massive Sumter Co. drug bust, $20K in coun - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

26 people arrested in massive Sumter Co. drug bust, $20K in counterfeit items seized

SUMTER, SC (WIS) -

Twenty-six people have been arrested in a major drug bust that included multiple drugs - and 12 others are being sought in connection with the seizure. 

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office says a six-month investigation led to the arrest of 26 people who had quantities of methamphetamine, opiates, marijuana, cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin, and $20,000 in counterfeit items. 

Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis credited a solid investigation using undercover officers with the arrests.

“Anytime we can take drugs and drug dealer off of our streets, is a great day in Sumter County,” he said. “Our officers worked hard, often under difficult circumstances, to make these arrests. Make no mistake about it, we will continue to fight diligently to rid Sumter County of as many drugs and drug dealers as possible."

The following were arrested as a part of the drug bust and taken to the Sumter County Detention Center. 
  1. TONY BAKER AGE 44 - CHARGES: DISTRIBUTION OF CRACK COCAINE (1 COUNT)
  2. TYRONE BRADLEY AGE 39 - CHARGES: DISTRIBUTION OF CRACK COCAINE (3 COUNTS), COUNTERFEITING FORGERY (1 COUNT)
  3. JARVIS BILLIE AGE 31 - CHARGES: DISTRIBUTION OF CRACK COCAINE (2 COUNTS)
  4. JAMES HENRY BROGDON AGE 27 - CHARGES: TRADEMARK COUNTERFEIT ITEMS (APPROXIMATELY $21,000)
  5. WILLIAM CHILDERS AGE 33 - CHARGES: PWID METHAMPHETAMINE
  6. JACOB CUTTINO AGE 31 - CHARGES: DISTRIBUTION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, PWID METHAMPHETAMINE, POSSESSION OF HEROIN
  7. BRANDON CUMMINGS AGE 27 - CHARGES: DISTRIBUTION OF CRACK COCAINE (2 COUNTS), DISTRIBUTION OF HEROIN (1 COUNT), DISTRIBUTION OF MARIJUANA (2 COUNTS)
  8. DERON CHATMAN AGE 32 - CHARGES: DISTRIBUTION OF MARIJUANA
  9. ANDREW COLWELL AGE 48 - CHARGES: DISTRIBUTION OF CRACK COCAINE (2 COUNTS)
  10. DAVID FRAZIER AGE 20 - CHARGES: CONSPIRACY, POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
  11. LARRY HAM AGE 32 - CHARGES: DISTRIBUTION OF CRACK COCAINE (3 COUNTS), DISTRIBUTION OF MARIJUANA (1 COUNT), FELON IN POSSESSION OF FIREARM
  12. TYBURIOUS HEYWARD AGE 19 - CHARGES: POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  13. QUINTON JACKSON AGE 33 - CHARGES: PWID, METHAMPHETAMINE, POSSESSION OF COCAINE, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
  14. RAYSHON MACK AGE 27 - CHARGES: PWID MARIJUANA 3RD OFFENSE
  15. KELVIN MITCHELL AGE 40 - CHARGES: TRADEMARK COUNTERFEIT ITEMS (APPROXIMATELY $21,000)
  16. COURTNEY MYERS AGE 32 - CHARGES: DISTRIBUTION OF CRACK COCAINE (3 COUNTS)
  17. TABITHA RIVERA AGE 25 - CHARGES: POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
  18. ANDREW ROSE AGE 34 - CHARGES: DISTRIBUTION OF CRACK COCAINE (3 COUNTS), DISTRIBUTION OF MARIJUANA (2 COUNTS)
  19. TITUS SANDERS AGE 34 - CHARGES: DISTRIBUTION OF CRACK COCAINE (4 COUNTS)
  20. STEVEN SIMMONS AGE 36 - CHARGES: PWID MARIJUANA
  21. JESSICA SUMNER AGE 33 - CHARGES: PWID METHAMPHETAMINE
  22. SCOTT TAYLOR AGE 29 - CHARGES: PWID METHAMPHETAMINE
  23. DONAVIN WILLIAMS AGE 34 -CHARGES: CONTRABAND AT DETENTION CENTER, CONSPIRACY
  24. DONELL WHITE AGE 26 - CHARGES: DISTRIBUTION OF MARIJUANA( 3 COUNTS)
  25. ERICK WRIGHT AGE 21 - CHARGES: PWID MARIJUANA
  26. LATANYA WRIGHT AGE 36 - CHARGES: DISTRIBUTION OF COCAINE (5 COUNTS)
