26 people arrested in massive Sumter Co. drug bust, $20K in counterfeit items seized

Twenty-six people have been arrested in a major drug bust that included multiple drugs - and 12 others are being sought in connection with the seizure.

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office says a six-month investigation led to the arrest of 26 people who had quantities of methamphetamine, opiates, marijuana, cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin, and $20,000 in counterfeit items.

Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis credited a solid investigation using undercover officers with the arrests.

“Anytime we can take drugs and drug dealer off of our streets, is a great day in Sumter County,” he said. “Our officers worked hard, often under difficult circumstances, to make these arrests. Make no mistake about it, we will continue to fight diligently to rid Sumter County of as many drugs and drug dealers as possible."