Want to protect, comfort, and improve the lives of abused animals?

If you want to be part of protecting, comforting and improving the lives of abused and abandoned animals, put Thursday, October 26 on your calendar for An Evening in the Garden.

Kathy Faulk is with The Hoof & Paw Benevolent Society and says this fundraiser will be a way for the public to have a great time while helping not only dogs and cats but also horses and even cattle.

The evening will include music, hors-d'oeuvres, a silent auction and a chance to raise money for shelter animals in our communities. Hoof & Paw Benevolent Society is working in partnership with Fairfield County and PETS, Inc in West Columbia to sponsor animals for spay/neuter surgeries, and in seven months they have saved more than 150 dogs and cats from euthanasia.

Proceeds from this event will go to the organization's spay/neuter initiative, as well as to other outreach projects in 2018.

An Evening in the Garden is Thursday, October 26 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Woodley's Garden Center in northeast Columbia.

The Hoof and Paw Benevolent Society in conjunction with Fairfield County Adoption Center is dedicated to protect, comfort, and improve the lives of abused, homeless, and abandoned animals. The group says it is their ambition to help place these animals in loving homes. The group's goal is to increase awareness and support adoptions of shelter bound animals, encouraging spay and neuter and promoting education to the general public of the humane treatment of all animals.

For questions on An Evening in the Garden, email HoofAndPaw.FC.SC@gmail.com.

