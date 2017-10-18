Five more indictments issued as State House investigation continues

Solicitor David Pascoe has issued more indictments in his investigation into possible corruption at the State House, according to a release from the solicitor's office.

Pascoe announced the indictments of five people in connection with his investigation: Richard Quinn, Sr., Richard Quinn, Jr., John Courson, Tracy Edge, and James Harrison.

Quinn, Jr. and Courson have previously indicted on charges connected to the case. Quinn, Jr. has been indicted on one count of common law misconduct in office and one count of statutory misconduct in office.

Those indictments allege Quinn's misconduct ranged over an 18-year period from when Quinn helped run the House Republican Caucus' campaign and during Quinn's time as House Majority Leader.

According to the indictments, during his time with the caucus, Quinn sent business to groups associated with his father's business, Richard Quinn & Associates, totaling approximately $271,881.69.

Courson, meanwhile, "unlawfully" converted $247,829.81 in campaign funds to his personal use through a political consulting firm owned by Richard Quinn & Associates, according to Courson's previous indictment. From there, the indictment said Quinn's group paid $132,802.95 to Courson personally, the indictments said.

These new indictments now appear to target Quinn, Sr., who has been indicted on charges of criminal conspiracy and failure to register as a lobbyist. Quinn, Jr. has also been charged with criminal conspiracy. Courson is also hit with criminal conspiracy and statutory misconduct in office charges.

The others indicted are also former legislators. Edge, a former House member and chairman of the Healthcare Budget Committee, has been indicted on charges of criminal conspiracy, common law misconduct in office, and statutory misconduct in office.

Harrison, a former House member and chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, has been indicted on charges of criminal conspiracy, common law misconduct in office, and statutory misconduct in office.

A bond hearing for the five men has not yet been set.

