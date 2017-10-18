Woman who hit man with car at sports bar will be charged with murder

The Richland County Sheriff's Department now says a man hit by a car following an altercation outside of a Decker Boulevard sports bar has died.

The man, identified by Richland County Coroner Gary Watts, is 45-year-old Troy Anderson. Watts said Anderson died from blunt force trauma suffered in the Oct. 5 incident at Mi Casita Sports Grill.

According to investigators, Anderson had been involved in an incident at the bar and was then run over by a woman driving an older model white vehicle. Anderson was immediately taken to a nearby hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The woman in this case remains on the run and will be charged with murder once she is apprehended.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

