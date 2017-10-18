Woman who hit man with car at sports bar will be charged with murder

A sheriff's office in northeastern Maryland says it is on the scene of a shooting at an office park.More >>
Under the lawmakers' agreement, the payments would continue for two years while states were given more leeway to let insurers sidestep some coverage requirements imposed by President Barack Obama's health care law.More >>
The eyes of dyslexic subjects were different from the eyes of non-dyslexic subjects, which could be the cause of the disorder. There may also be a treatment.More >>
Twitter vowed to crack down further on hate speech and sexual harassment on its platform, days after CEO Jack Dorsey said in a tweet-storm that the company was "still" not doing enough to protect its users.More >>
Trump has been criticized for not reaching out right away to relatives of the four killed in Niger.More >>
In his decision last week, Trump derided the $7 billion in subsidies as bailouts to insurers and indicated he was trying to pressure Democrats into negotiating an Obamacare repeal.More >>
A star is born. Imagine receiving the opportunity to play drums for one of your favorite bands of all time -- even getting up on stage in front of a capacity crowd at Colonial Life Arena.More >>
Solicitor David Pascoe has issued more indictments in his investigation into possible corruption at the State House, according to a release from the solicitor's office.More >>
A deputy with the Richland County Sheriff's Department has been arrested and charged with DUI after he was stopped at a safety checkpoint in Saluda County, according to the sheriff's department.More >>
