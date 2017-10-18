Gaston man charged after shooting into motel room

Jeffrey Curry, 49, was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder, possession of a firearm during a violent crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted violent felon. (Source: Cayce DPS)

Cayce police have arrested a Gaston man after he shot into a Cayce motel room.

Jeffrey Curry, 49, was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder, possession of a firearm during a violent crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted violent felon.

Police say Curry shot a firearm into a motel room located at 2125 Commerce Drive when two people were inside. One of the people inside the room was shot, but the victim is expected to be OK.

Curry was located with the help of Lexington County Sheriff's Department and the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force for their assistance.

