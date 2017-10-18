West Columbia takes steps to address 'offensive odors'

The eyes of dyslexic subjects were different from the eyes of non-dyslexic subjects, which could be the cause of the disorder. There may also be a treatment.More >>
A woman has taken to Facebook with a painful warning for anyone heading to pumpkin patches this fall. In the post Jennifer Velasquez says she contracted Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever after wearing flip-flops and shorts to a pumpkin patch. Jennifer VelasquezMore >>
A star is born. Imagine receiving the opportunity to play drums for one of your favorite bands of all time -- even getting up on stage in front of a capacity crowd at Colonial Life Arena.More >>
A Rocky River father pled guilty Tuesday to murdering his daughter Sept. 27, 2016. Jamal Mansour was then sentenced to 22 years in prison.More >>
Under the lawmakers' agreement, the payments would continue for two years while states were given more leeway to let insurers sidestep some coverage requirements imposed by President Barack Obama's health care law.More >>
The hotel security guard who is a witness to the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history says he was shot while walking down a hotel hallway outside where Stephen Paddock was holed up in a suite.More >>
A sheriff's office in northeastern Maryland says it is on the scene of a shooting at an office park.More >>
A star is born. Imagine receiving the opportunity to play drums for one of your favorite bands of all time -- even getting up on stage in front of a capacity crowd at Colonial Life Arena.More >>
A bench-clearing fight between C.A. Johnson and Eau Claire last Friday has now forced the Hornets to forfeit their region contest this week.More >>
The man who runs South Carolina’s Department of Public Safety has drawn new bipartisan criticism from a legislative panel.More >>
Hearing dates have now officially been set as Palmetto Utilities Inc. plans to make its case to the state next year for higher service rates.More >>
In his decision last week, Trump derided the $7 billion in subsidies as bailouts to insurers and indicated he was trying to pressure Democrats into negotiating an Obamacare repeal.More >>
Authorities say they have charged a man with murder after he gave a 3-year-old a gun and told him to chase the victim around the yard of a South Carolina home.More >>
