West Columbia takes steps to address 'offensive odors'

The West Columbia City Council is taking steps to address odors within the city limits.

At a special meeting Tuesday, the council voted on preliminary approval of an ordinance that changes the city code to address "offensive odors."

Despite some complaints from neighbors regarding the odor, trucks, and feathers from the House of Raeford chicken processing plant on Sunset Boulevard, the City of West Columbia cannot force the company to close the plant. Instead, the city said its code enforcement is paying close attention to the complaints surrounding the plant.

Any complaints about the chicken plants orders would be reported to the code compliance office.

City council has made it a primary goal of 2017 to address on-site and off-site problems associated with House of Raeford. West Columbia city officials say an ordinance would require two readings and a vote to become official.

When asked for a comment on this development, Dave Witter, the Corporate Sustainability and Communications Manager for House of Raeford, said: "House of Raeford is reviewing the proposed ordinance and does not have a comment at this time."

A West Columbia spokesperson says that recent complaints have been made about the plant's odor and that complaints have increased recently.

Earlier this year House of Raeford requested a zoning variance to accommodate a proposed expansion of the plant. The request was denied by the Zoning Board of Appeals.

A copy of the ordinance amendment can be seen here:

