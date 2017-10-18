Midlands deputy arrested on DUI charge, suspended from force

A deputy with the Richland County Sheriff's Department has been arrested and charged with DUI after he was stopped at a safety checkpoint in Saluda County, according to the sheriff's department.

Deputy Chief Samuel Berkheimer was arrested by the South Carolina Highway Patrol on Tuesday, Oct. 17 after he was stopped at the checkpoint on Highway 291 and Saint Marks Church Road.

Berkheimer is the Deputy Chief of Professional Standards, Training, and Civil Process, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.

As a result of the arrest, Berkheimer has been suspended without pay pending an investigation.

