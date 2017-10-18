Midlands deputy arrested on DUI charge, suspended from force

Trump has been criticized for not reaching out right away to relatives of the four killed in Niger.More >>
A sheriff's office in northeastern Maryland says it is on the scene of a shooting at an office park.More >>
Under the lawmakers' agreement, the payments would continue for two years while states were given more leeway to let insurers sidestep some coverage requirements imposed by President Barack Obama's health care law.More >>
Twitter vowed to crack down further on hate speech and sexual harassment on its platform, days after CEO Jack Dorsey said in a tweet-storm that the company was "still" not doing enough to protect its users.More >>
Authorities say they have charged a man with murder after he gave a 3-year-old a gun and told him to chase the victim around the yard of a South Carolina home.More >>
In his decision last week, Trump derided the $7 billion in subsidies as bailouts to insurers and indicated he was trying to pressure Democrats into negotiating an Obamacare repeal.More >>
A judge in Hawaii has blocked the latest version of the Trump administration travel ban just hours before it was set to take effect.More >>
A deputy with the Richland County Sheriff's Department has been arrested and charged with DUI after he was stopped at a safety checkpoint in Saluda County, according to the sheriff's department.More >>
Three women were arrested on prostitution charges on October 12 in a joint operation involving the FBI, Myrtle Beach Police Department and Horry County Police. The operation was conducted at the Hilton Garden Inn in Myrtle Beach, according to Don Wood with the FBI. Devinee Kathryn Boyle, 20, Anjuma Inubia Nesanet, 19, and Tawanna Mickens, 22, have all been charged with prostitution, first offense.More >>
