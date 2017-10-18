Man wanted for robbing cell phone store

Richland County Sheriff's deputies have released a surveillance photo of a man wanted for robbing a cell phone store at gunpoint Sunday.

Deputies say the man walked into the Metro PC store on Broad River Road with a handgun and demanded money. After getting cash, the man took off.

No other information is available. A photo taken from the store's surveillance system is attached to this story.

If you recognize the man or know anything about the robbery, contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.

