Another beauty coming our way

By Tim Miller, Sunrise Meteorologist
COLUMBIA, SC

A bit on the chilly side to start your Wednesday with lower 40s in places with upper 30s in the colder locations.  We’ll continue this great fall weather with high pressure giving us sunshine and super temperatures.

Southwest winds return by the weekend, increasing clouds and humidity readings. Still looking at Monday as when we’ll see our next chance of rain.

Forecast:

Today – Thursday:  Sunny, highs lower to middle 70s

Friday:  Mostly sunny, highs near 80

