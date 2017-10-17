Armed suspect robs SC pharmacy for more than 300+ oxycodone pills

A pharmacy in South Congaree was robbed of more than 300 pills by an armed suspect. (Source: Google Earth Pro)

South Congaree Police Chief Josh Shumpert says they are looking for the person who entered the Rite-Aid located at 702 Main Street on Tuesday and stole oxycodone from the pharmacy.

The person was able to flee the scene. No one was injured in the incident.

