Richland Co. Council passes motion that could help the county's EMS issues

Richland County voted to pass a motion to increase funding for the County EMS.

Following a WIS investigation, we've learned EMS will receive millions worth in supplies and equipment in the coming months. Pay increases are on the way and new positions could fix the staffing issues.

One council member says he found our investigation alarming – and thinks it's about time to bring about change. We can expect that the motion to increase funding will pass tonight and then it will be heard in a committee.

Other Plans include staffing: 8 new approved positions and a push to approve 24 to 48 more next year. Councilman Seth Rose says they have a pay increase for employees.

In addition, millions of dollars that were approved in the last budget cycle will be spent on supplies and equipment over the next couple of months.

All of this came from council members as the county administrator refuses to respond to our email. The motion will now go to a committee for further review.

