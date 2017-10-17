ELECTION RESULTS: Special election results for Lex. School District 4, Gilbert Town Council are in

The Lexington County Department of Registration and Elections has released the unofficial results for Tuesday's special election.

With 134 votes, Quincy Cardell Sutton has won the School Board District 4 seat. Cornelius Jeffcoat came in second place with 125 votes.

In the race for Gilbert Town Council, John D. Reeder III defeated Louise Taylor 31-15.

The results will be certified on Thursday at 9 a.m.

