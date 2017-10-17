ELECTION RESULTS: Special election results for Lex. School Distr - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

ELECTION RESULTS: Special election results for Lex. School District 4, Gilbert Town Council are in

(Source: WIS) (Source: WIS)
LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) -

The Lexington County Department of Registration and Elections has released the unofficial results for Tuesday's special election. 

With 134 votes, Quincy Cardell Sutton has won the School Board District 4 seat. Cornelius Jeffcoat came in second place with 125 votes. 

In the race for Gilbert Town Council, John D. Reeder III defeated Louise Taylor 31-15. 

The results will be certified on Thursday at 9 a.m. 

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly