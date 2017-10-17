Memorial service pays tribute to fallen Ft. Jackson soldiers

It’s been nearly a year since Wayne and Crystal Leatherman buried their 5-year-old son, Jake, after he lost a long battle with leukemia.More >>
A mother charged with killing her two young sons knowingly and intentionally caused their deaths by placing them in an oven and turning it on, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS46.More >>
The tragic death of a 3-year-old girl on Saturday prompted city leaders to have a meeting to discuss grease traps in the city. The grease trap at Bruster’s on East University Drive is where Sadie Andrews accidentally drowned.More >>
AJ Burgess was born a month early and without a working kidney, spending the first 10 months of his life in a neonatal intensive care unit. He weighs only 25 pounds, can't walk and is fed intravenously.More >>
Two leading senators say they have the "basic outlines" of a bipartisan deal to resume payments to health insurers that President Donald Trump has blocked.More >>
A judge in Hawaii has blocked the latest version of the Trump administration travel ban just hours before it was set to take effect.More >>
The fires, the deadliest cluster in California history, have killed at least 41 people and destroyed nearly 6,000 homes.More >>
Trump stirs a nest by claiming predecessors did not sufficiently honor military dead, draws heated responses.More >>
In his decision last week, Trump derided the $7 billion in subsidies as bailouts to insurers and indicated he was trying to pressure Democrats into negotiating an Obamacare repeal.More >>
They were soldiers for sure. Young men who made a commitment only weeks ago to join the United States Army and leave their homes to come to Fort Jackson. But they were young.More >>
A bench-clearing fight between C.A. Johnson and Eau Claire last Friday has now forced the Hornets to forfeit their region contest this week.More >>
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott will hold a press conference on Tuesday to unveil the department's "groundbreaking" school resource officer disability policy.More >>
