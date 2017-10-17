Suspect in Vista shooting indicted on federal gun charge

One of the four shooting suspects involved in the Vista shootout from last month has been indicted on federal gun charges.

Maleik Houseal, 22, of Newberry, was charged in a 1-count indictment with being a felon in possession of a firearm, a violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 922(g)(1).

According to documents, Houseal was seen on surveillance video obtained by CPD leaving the Empire Supper Club after closing and walks back to the nearby corner of Park Street and Lady Street with a black handgun. A short time afterward, he was later seen shot at from a Mustang and a Crown Victoria that arrived at that nearby intersection. Houseal was later taken to the hospital and waived his Miranda rights when given to him by a police officer. He told the officer his account of events, saying he was previously threatened by those who shot at him.

"Houseal advised that he wrestled the gun away from the person and as the person was returning to the vehicle, Houseal advised he (meaning Houseal) fired the gun at the vehicle," the document says.

The charge carries a maximum of 10 years’ imprisonment, a fine of $250,000, and a term of supervised release of not more than three years.

John Bates, Jr., and Keveas Gallman remain jailed for their part in the shootout. The third man, Jarvis Tucker, was released from jail after being given a $250,000 bond.

Houseal, 22, was on probation on a second-degree burglary charge. Bates is also on probation on previous charges not related to the Sept. 16 shooting, but it has not been announced if he will be subject to federal weapons charges as well.

A source close to the situation says the shooting may have been in response to a dispute over stolen rap lyrics.

In all, eight people were injured in the shooting.

