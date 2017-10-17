UPDATE: Surveillance video leads to arrest of cigarette thief in Sumter County

Sumter deputies released surveillance video hoping the public would be able to assist in identifying the suspect. (Source: Surveillance footage/Sumter County Sheriff's Office)

Sumter County deputies have arrested a man who allegedly held up two grocery stores and was caught on surveillance attempting to rob a third.

Zachary Nathan Williams faces multiple charges including first-degree burglary and attempted armed robbery.

The first crime happened on October 8 at a store located on Highway 15 South in Sumter County. Williams allegedly took an undetermined amount of cigarettes, cigars, beer and other items valued at about $2,250.

The second incident happened at the Piggly Wiggly located at 1455 S. Guignard Drive at about 11:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13. Williams stole cigarettes and a canvas shopping bag all valued at $510.

The third incident happened when Williams was caught on surveillance handing the clerk at the money center desk at Food Lion on Highway 15 South a note stating this is a holdup. The crime happened between 3:15-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14. Calls came into the sheriff's office identifying Williams as the suspect after deputies released the surveillance video to the public.

After he was identified, authorities executed a search warrant at Williams' home where he was arrested without any incident.

Williams is being held at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center. He will have his First Appearance hearing Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.