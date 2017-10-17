Do you know this wanted cigarette thief? Sumter Co. deputies are looking for him

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect who allegedly held up two grocery stores late last week.

The first crime happened at Piggly Wiggly located at 1455 S. Guignard Drive at about 11:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13.

The second incident happened when the suspect handed the clerk a note at the money center desk at Food Lion on Highway 15 South about 3:15-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, stating this is a holdup.

Investigators believe the same man is responsible for the two crimes. The suspect is described as a white male with a black shirt, black shorts, and black sneakers.

If you have any information about this crime, you are urged to contact the Sumter County Sheriff's Office or Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

