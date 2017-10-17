Brawl forces Midlands high school football team to forfeit game

A bench-clearing fight at Bolden Stadium between C.A. Johnson and Eau Claire last Friday has now forced the Hornets to forfeit their region contest this week.

The Hornets were slated to play at Saluda this week. However, the Tigers released a statement on Twitter noting that their game against C.A. Johnson will not take place on Friday.

No home football game Friday night. Homecoming court/queen will be announced at Thursday night's JV game. @SaludaFootball @SaludaAthletics pic.twitter.com/CBH12f924M — Saluda High School (@SaludaHigh) October 17, 2017

CA Johnson has forfeited Friday nights game. That moves the Tigers to 8-1 and 4-0 in region. #SHSTigerPride — Saluda Football (@SaludaFootball) October 17, 2017

According to Gray Collegiate head coach Adam Holmes, the War Eagles will still face Eau Claire on Friday.

WIS was unable to reach athletic directors from C.A. Johnson or Eau Claire for comment or confirmation on the number of players suspended.

