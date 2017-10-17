Former Gamecock Dozier finds new NBA home, gets notable jersey number

COLUMBIA, SC (TheBigSpur.com) -- A few days after being waived by the Dallas Mavericks, his second NBA team since leaving South Carolina, PJ Dozier was signed by the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday.

The former Gamecocks point guard wore No. 35 for the Mavs and will wear those same digits in OKC. That number has meaning with the Thunder, as it was on Kevin Durant's during his time in white, orange, and blue.

No. 35 is back in the Thunder practice facility. pic.twitter.com/h12VHA99qp — Royce Young (@royceyoung) October 17, 2017

Dozier's two-way contract means he can play for the Thunder for a maximum of 45 days, while spending most of his time with the team's NBA G League team. Each NBA team is allowed two players on two-way contracts in addition to the 15 players on the roster, a new rule for the 2017-18 season.

Dozier was signed as an underfeed free agent by the Los Angles Lakers on NBA Draft night and waived by the team in the summer. The 2015 McDonald's All-American wore No. 15 in his two years with the Gamecocks.

