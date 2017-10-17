Richland Co. Sheriff's Dept. unveils new school resource officers policy

Richland County Sheriff's Department has officially unveiled their new School Resource officer disability policy.

This policy is the first of it's kind in public schools across the country.

The new policy calls for SRO's to be trained to recognize students having emotional, physical, or intellectual disabilities.

It also has new procedures on how the officers are to engage and handle the students, during a time of crisis.

"But now we're actually, we're in a position where we understand how the brain is working and how our brain is working through forms of training such as conscious discipline, trauma-informed care, adverse childhood experience training," Shawn McDaniels with the sheriff's department said.

Officials say this policy has three different tiers, the final one including an appropriate law enforcement response.

