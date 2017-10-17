Deputies need help identifying man who stole camper from storage facility

Richland County Sheriff's deputies have released surveillance video, hoping someone recognizes a man wanted for stealing a camper.

Deputies say on October 7, the man entered the Public Storage Facility on Garners Ferry Road and stole a 2015 Star Craft Launch Camper worth about $12,000. The man hooked up the camper to an SUV and drove away.

The facility's surveillance video captured images of the man driving a way. If you recognize the man in the video, contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.

