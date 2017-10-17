Three arrested in armed robbery of couple

Three men have been arrested in connection to the armed robbery of a couple in Richland County late Monday.

Given a description of a vehicle involved in the robbery, Richland County Sheriff's deputies spotted the vehicle after the incident on Two Notch Road and arrested Shawn Benjamin, Kenneth West and Derek Stewart.

Benjamin and West are charged with two counts each of armed robbery and kidnapping and Stewart is charged with armed robbery.

Investigators say the three approached a man and woman just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on Mallet Hill and Wood Duck Roads, pointed a gun at them, and demanded the two empty their pockets. Deputies say Benjamin, West and Stewart stole a cell phone, purse and wallet.

Benjamin, West and Stewart were taken to Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.