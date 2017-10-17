Deputies report armed robbery at Dollar General

Richland County Sheriff's deputies say the Dollar General on Wilson Boulevard was robbed Tuesday morning.

The store was robbed just after 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Deputies say the man showed a weapon, demanded cash, and took off when given some money.

A description of the robber, the weapon used and the direction of travel were not provided by deputies. If you know anything that could lead to an arrest, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.

