16 SC counties to receive Irma disaster relief funds

Sixteen South Carolina counties will receive federal disaster relief to help clean up after Hurricane Irma, according to the governor's office.

President Donald Trump declared those 16 counties to be major disasters and ordered FEMA to disperse federal aid to the state.

Gov. Henry McMaster formally requested a disaster declaration from the White House for Allendale, Anderson, Bamberg, Barnwell, Beaufort, Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester, Edgefield, Georgetown, Hampton, Jasper, McCormick, Oconee, and Pickens counties back on Sept. 28. More counties could be added in the future.

Trump's declaration will allow that funding to reimburse local governments, state agencies, eligible private non-profit organizations and electric cooperatives for certain expenses due to Irma.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.