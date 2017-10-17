Murder charge for man accused of punching 81-year-old at Finlay Park

Murder charges have been filed against a 42-year-old man who the Columbia Police Department says assaulted an 81-year-old man following a dispute over money.

CPD officers arrested Corey Todd several weeks back and charged him initially with assault and battery. However, his charges were upgraded Friday following the completion of the investigation.

According to CPD, John Bagley died as a result of blunt force trauma to the head after he was punched in the face by Todd at Finlay Park back on Sept. 10, 2017. Bagley was found dead in his Irmo home on Sept. 26, 2017.

Investigators say Bagley's death revolved around an incident where Todd did not receive money from the victim.

Todd remains at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

