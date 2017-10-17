Deputies: Man wounded in shooting 'uncooperative' as investigation begins

A 26-year-old Richland County man was hospitalized after shots were fired into a home late Monday afternoon, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

Department spokesman Lt. Curtis Wilson said the incident happened in the 100 block of Saddletrail Road around 4 p.m. when someone opened fire on a residence there.

Multiple people were inside the home at the time of the shooting, but only one was wounded. The victim was immediately taken to Palmetto Health Richland with non-life-threatening injuries. No word on his condition.

However, the victim, who was interviewed by investigators, was uncooperative, according to Wilson.

