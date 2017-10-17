Local non-profit aims to give shoes to more than 1,000 area kids

It’s been nearly a year since Wayne and Crystal Leatherman buried their 5-year-old son, Jake, after he lost a long battle with leukemia.More >>
A mother charged with killing her two young sons knowingly and intentionally caused their deaths by placing them in an oven and turning it on, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS46.More >>
North Korea's deputy U.N. ambassador says the situation on the Korean peninsula "has reached the touch-and-go point and a nuclear war may break out any moment.".More >>
An autopsy confirms that an 11-month-old child died after being shot and stabbed.More >>
AJ Burgess was born a month early and without a working kidney, spending the first 10 months of his life in a neonatal intensive care unit. He weighs only 25 pounds, can't walk and is fed intravenously.More >>
Some big changes are on the horizon for the Richland County Emergency Management Services following a WIS investigation into the department.More >>
In his decision last week, Trump derided the $7 billion in subsidies as bailouts to insurers and indicated he was trying to pressure Democrats into negotiating an Obamacare repeal.More >>
The fires, the deadliest cluster in California history, have killed at least 41 people and destroyed nearly 6,000 homes.More >>
Richland County Sheriff's deputies have released surveillance video, hoping someone recognizes a man wanted for stealing a camper.More >>
Trump stirs a nest by claiming predecessors did not sufficiently honor military dead, draws heated responses.More >>
Three men have been arrested in connection to the armed robbery of a couple in Richland County late Monday.More >>
Richland County Sheriff's deputies say the Dollar General on Wilson Boulevard was robbed Tuesday morning.More >>
Murder charges have been filed against a 42-year-old man who the Columbia Police Department says assaulted an 81-year-old man following a dispute over money.More >>
