Local non-profit aims to give shoes to more than 1,000 area kids

Helping kids put their best foot forward – one laced-up shoe at a time.

That’s the goal of SOLE Stepping, LLC, a Lexington non-profit that aims to give shoes to kids who need them. This is the group’s second year raising funds. SOLE Stepping was responsible for putting shoes on 505 students in 2016 at local elementary schools.

This year, the funds will provide shoes to two elementary schools that will remain anonymous to protect the identity of the kids who get them. Laura Day, the founder of the group, hopes to raise enough funds to put shoes on 1,215 kids in two schools at about $40 a pair.

She’s asking the public for donations to make that dream a reality.

Donations can be made through any First Citizens Bank in the area – just mention you’d like to donate to “SOLE Stepping.” They can also be sent to 508 Hartley Street, Batesburg, SC 29006 or through First Baptist Church of Lexington.

For more information, head to the group’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.