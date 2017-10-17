SEC issues subpoenas against SCANA over failed nuke project

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commissions has issued a subpoena against SCANA asking for documents related to the failed V.C. Summer nuclear project in Fairfield County.

SCANA confirmed Tuesday they have received the subpoena. According to the company, the SEC is conducting an investigation related to the Jenkinsville project that went under in August 2017.

"The company intends to fully cooperate with the investigation," a release from SCANA said. "No assurance can be given as to the timing or outcome of this matter."

The failure of the project is now the subject of numerous lawsuits, investigations, and probes by lawmakers looking to nail down what went wrong.

