Gamecocks picked to win SEC title with A'ja Wilson expected to win Player of the Year

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron recapped the dramatic comeback win over Auburn and previewed the upcoming matchup with Ole Miss in Oxford during his weekly Lunch with Coach O news conference Monday.More >>
Consider this, University of Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts was in the third grade the last time Bama lost to Tennessee.More >>
For the second straight week, sophomore D.J. Wonnum is back in the SEC spotlight.More >>
Former Auburn head coach Tommy Tuberville was the guest speaker at the Monday Morning Quarterback Club in Birmingham.More >>
The Tigers are starting to feel like themselves again. LSU (5-2; 2-1 SEC) is back in both the AP and Coaches polls after its come-from-behind upset over then No. 10 Auburn (5-2; 3-1 SEC).More >>
Alabama welcomes SEC West foe, Arkansas, into Bryant-Denny Saturday night. Keep up with all the action here.More >>
Hear what LSU Coach Ed Orgeron had to say after the Tigers defeated Auburn, 27-23, in Tiger Stadium on Oct. 14, 2017. Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.More >>
