Gamecocks picked to win SEC title with A'ja Wilson expected to win Player of the Year

The season has not even started yet, but the defending national champion women's basketball team at South Carolina is already being showered with accolades.

Media representatives are already picking South Carolina to win the SEC regular-season title after four consecutive titles from the Gamecocks.

South Carolina is followed by NCAA Tournament runner-up Mississippi State, Missouri, Tennessee, and Texas A&M to round out the top 5 in preseason title rankings.

On top of team honors, senior forward A'ja Wilson is already expected to win Player of the Year honors.

The Gamecocks will tip-off against Alabama State at Colonial Life Arena on Nov. 10.

