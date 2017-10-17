Memorial service Tuesday for soldiers killed in Fort Jackson accident

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.

We're hearing for the first time from the brother of a Fort Jackson soldier killed in a military vehicle incident on post Friday.

A memorial service is Tuesday morning to honor the two soldiers killed in a training accident on Fort Jackson almost two weeks ago.

The soldiers of the 2nd Battalion, 13th Infantry Regiment are hosting the memorial service at the Main Post Chapel at Fort Jackson at 10 a.m.

Private Ethan Shrader and Private Timothy Ashcraft lost their lives and six others were hurt during that accident.

Fort Jackson officials are still investigating.

