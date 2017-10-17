Memorial service Tuesday for soldiers killed in Fort Jackson accident

We're hearing for the first time from the brother of a Fort Jackson soldier killed in a military vehicle incident on post Friday.More >>
We're hearing for the first time from the brother of a Fort Jackson soldier killed in a military vehicle incident on post Friday.More >>
This is a developing story; check back for more updates.More >>
This is a developing story; check back for more updates.More >>
North Korea's deputy U.N. ambassador says the situation on the Korean peninsula "has reached the touch-and-go point and a nuclear war may break out any moment.".More >>
North Korea's deputy U.N. ambassador says the situation on the Korean peninsula "has reached the touch-and-go point and a nuclear war may break out any moment.".More >>
A mother charged with killing her two young sons knowingly and intentionally caused their deaths by placing them in an oven and turning it on, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS46.More >>
A mother charged with killing her two young sons knowingly and intentionally caused their deaths by placing them in an oven and turning it on, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS46.More >>
Residents said Nicole Curtis and her company, Detroit Renovations, have blown off a promise to restore a home, and that controversy could end up in the courtroom.More >>
Residents said Nicole Curtis and her company, Detroit Renovations, have blown off a promise to restore a home, and that controversy could end up in the courtroom.More >>
An autopsy confirms that an 11-month-old child died after being shot and stabbed.More >>
An autopsy confirms that an 11-month-old child died after being shot and stabbed.More >>
It’s been nearly a year since Wayne and Crystal Leatherman buried their 5-year-old son, Jake, after he lost a long battle with leukemia.More >>
It’s been nearly a year since Wayne and Crystal Leatherman buried their 5-year-old son, Jake, after he lost a long battle with leukemia.More >>
The fires, the deadliest cluster in California history, have killed at least 41 people and destroyed nearly 6,000 homes.More >>
The fires, the deadliest cluster in California history, have killed at least 41 people and destroyed nearly 6,000 homes.More >>
Trump stirs a nest by claiming predecessors did not sufficiently honor military dead, draws heated responses.More >>
Trump stirs a nest by claiming predecessors did not sufficiently honor military dead, draws heated responses.More >>
In his decision last week, Trump derided the $7 billion in subsidies as bailouts to insurers and indicated he was trying to pressure Democrats into negotiating an Obamacare repeal.More >>
In his decision last week, Trump derided the $7 billion in subsidies as bailouts to insurers and indicated he was trying to pressure Democrats into negotiating an Obamacare repeal.More >>
A memorial service is Tuesday morning to honor the two soldiers killed in a training accident on Fort Jackson almost two weeks ago.More >>
A memorial service is Tuesday morning to honor the two soldiers killed in a training accident on Fort Jackson almost two weeks ago.More >>
McCain took a moment to go a step further than the night's other speakers, who lamented what many described as a fractured political climate.More >>
McCain took a moment to go a step further than the night's other speakers, who lamented what many described as a fractured political climate.More >>
Get ready for a long stretch of great Carolina sunshine and cooler temperatures. Tuesday morning the Midlands woke up to temperatures 20 degrees cooler than Monday.More >>
Get ready for a long stretch of great Carolina sunshine and cooler temperatures. Tuesday morning the Midlands woke up to temperatures 20 degrees cooler than Monday.More >>
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian was struck and killed Monday night in Fairfield County.More >>
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian was struck and killed Monday night in Fairfield County.More >>
President Donald Trump's support wasn't enough for Luther Strange to win the GOP nomination in Alabama's U.S. Senate race. Will the story be different in South Carolina's gubernatorial contest?More >>
President Donald Trump's support wasn't enough for Luther Strange to win the GOP nomination in Alabama's U.S. Senate race. Will the story be different in South Carolina's gubernatorial contest?More >>
North Korea's deputy U.N. ambassador says the situation on the Korean peninsula "has reached the touch-and-go point and a nuclear war may break out any moment.".More >>
North Korea's deputy U.N. ambassador says the situation on the Korean peninsula "has reached the touch-and-go point and a nuclear war may break out any moment.".More >>