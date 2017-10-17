Pedestrian struck, killed in Fairfield Co.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian was struck and killed Monday night in Fairfield County.

Troopers say the accident occurred on Pump House Road near Bi-Lo at about 9:30 p.m. Investigators say the victim was walking on the road when they were struck by a car.

The victim's name has not yet been released by the coroner.

The driver or the vehicle was not hurt. Investigators have not yet determined if charges will be filed against the driver.

