Tuesday waking up to 20-degree temperature drop - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Tuesday waking up to 20-degree temperature drop

By Tim Miller, Sunrise Meteorologist
Connect
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Get ready for a long stretch of great Carolina sunshine and cooler temperatures. Tuesday morning the Midlands woke up to temperatures 20 degrees cooler than Monday.

The overnight low Tuesday into Wednesday morning could be as low as 44 degrees.

Cool high pressure will rule the forecast Tuesday through the weekend with highs in the 70s to lower 80 and overnight lows in the middle 40s to upper 50s by Sunday. 

Our next chance of rain comes Monday as we’ll start to see more moisture enter the southeast and a disturbance heads our way.

Forecast:

Tuesday:  Sunny, highs lower 70s

Tuesday night:  Clear and chilly, lows lower to middle 40s

Wednesday – Thursday:  Sunny, highs middle 70s

Friday:  Mostly sunny, high near 80

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly