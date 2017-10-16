Hundreds protest President Trump's Upstate visit in downtown Greenville

Surrounded by the spectacular background of Greenville’s Falls Park on the Reedy, several hundred protesters made it clear they do not support President Donald Trump or his policies.

During a protest lasting almost two hours, many in the crowd cheered a series of speakers and held signs ridiculing the president and in some cases calling for his impeachment or removal under the 25th Amendment.

Participants ran the gamut from members of county Democratic parties including Anderson, Oconee, Pickens, Spartanburg, and Greenville. Others represented social justice groups, among them SC Equality, Planned Parenthood, Black Lives Matter and Indivisible.

It was an enthusiastic crowd with a range of issues but united by opposition to the Trump agenda and hoping to spotlight a progressive presence in the Upstate despite its traditionally conservative, heavily Republican reputation.

Part of the protest crowd in Falls Park as @POTUS makes stop in Greenville. #sctweets #scpol pic.twitter.com/o6eGvZ6j9p — Jack Kuenzie (@JKuenzie) October 16, 2017

Several protesters said they were disappointed they would be in a place at least six miles from the Embassy Suites where the president raised money for incumbent Governor Henry McMaster.

The park was also a considerable distance from the Greenville-Spartanburg airport, where space limitations and Secret Service precautions kept many critics well away from the president.

Some at the park said they were instead directing their outrage at Upstate Trump supporters and what they say is a blatant effort to wipe away the legacy of President Obama on matters ranging from the Affordable Care Act to the Iran nuclear deal and efforts to reduce climate change.

