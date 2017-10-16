Bomb threat stifles construction next to Lexington Medical Center Monday

A bomb threat written inside a Port-a-John halted construction happening at Lexington Medical Center.

The message was written inside a portable bathroom at the hospital's new patient care tower and discovered on Monday. No bomb was found, and a Lexington Medical Center spokesperson said they take threats like this very seriously.

"The entire construction site was evacuated while investigators performed a thorough search," the spokesperson said. "The hospital continues to investigate."

It is unclear if anyone has taken responsibility for the message. It's assumed that construction will resume on Tuesday.

