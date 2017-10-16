Deputies investigate Columbia 2-year-old burned by bath water

Richland County deputies are investigating an incident where a 2-year-old was burned by bath water over the weekend.

According to a Richland County Sheriff's Department incident report, deputies arrived at Palmetto Health Richland Hospital in response to an EMS call on Oct. 14. Medical staff told deputies that a child found lying on a coach with burns on their legs and trouble breathing was brought to the hospital.

The child was alive when deputies arrived and being readied to go to the Augusta Burn Center for further treatment.

Deputies made contact with the 2-year-old boy's family, who said the child was injured after a male living at the home noticed he had diarrhea and put him in the bathtub to clean him. Another child in the residence began crying and left the bathroom to check on the other child.

After he returned to the bathroom, the man, whom the redacted report does not identify, saw that the boy's legs were burned. The child was pulled from the bath water and laid on the floor, "where the victim's eyes rolled back into his head," the incident report says.

The man was identified as having a child with the victim's mother, but the report does not indicate that the injured child was his.

The man told an older child to call 911 while he stayed with the injured child.

No charges have been filed at this time, but deputies are investigating the case.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.