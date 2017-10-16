Once NASCAR's most popular driver, Dale Jr. announces he's expec - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Once NASCAR's most popular driver, Dale Jr. announces he's expecting a baby girl

Dale Earnhardt Jr. smiles at members of various sports teams from his former high school during a news conference after practice for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C., Friday, Oct. 6, 2017. (AP Photo) Dale Earnhardt Jr. smiles at members of various sports teams from his former high school during a news conference after practice for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C., Friday, Oct. 6, 2017. (AP Photo)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Dale Earnhardt Jr. is going to be rather busy in retirement. NASCAR's most popular driver announced Monday his wife is expecting the couple's first child.

Earnhardt posted a picture of pink pair of baby girl Converse on Instagram to announce he and wife Amy are having a daughter. He did not reveal a due date.

Earnhardt has five races left before he retires from his final full-time season in NASCAR. He has already accepted a job with the NBC Sports broadcast team for next season.

Earnhardt was married on Dec. 31 after he recovered from concussion symptoms.

