Good dog! K9 deputy tracks down suspect wanted for burglary

A K9 deputy in Sumter County helped deputies apprehend a man wanted for breaking into a convenience store.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says 29-year-old James Ashton Hobbs was arrested and charged with second-degree burglary on Monday.

Officials say deputies arrived at the Stop ‘N Go store at 3660 Pinewood Road at 2:30 a.m. in response to an alarm. When they got here, authorities found the side door of the building had been damaged in order to gain entry to the store. Once inside, the suspect took several cartons of cigarettes and lottery tickets.

Deputies later reviewed surveillance footage with the store owner to determine which way the suspect went. With the help of SCSO K9 Deputy Halo, deputies were able to find Hobbs at home.

Deputies arrived at the residence and found Hobbs wearing the same pajama pants seen in the surveillance footage. Hobbs gave deputies permission to search the home and they found several lottery tickets, several cartons and packages of cigarettes. Deputies also seized a crowbar, gloves, and a stocking cap.

Hobbs was taken to the Sumter-Lee Detention Center.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.