Amazon to hire for holiday work in SC, NC

Amazon announced that they will have more than 120,000 jobs opening across the U.S. just in time for the holiday season - and both South and North Carolina will benefit. (Source: Amazon)

The jobs will fulfill needs at Amazon's fulfillment centers, sorting centers, and customer service sites across the U.S.

We reached out the Amazon to see how many jobs could be coming to either state.

"New employees will join the more than 125,000 regular, full-time employees at Amazon’s more than 75 fulfillment centers across the country to help pick, pack and ship customers’ holiday orders," an Amazon release said. "So far this year, Amazon has created tens of thousands of new full-time roles in its fulfillment and customer service centers. Throughout the year on average, 90 percent of associates across the company’s U.S. fulfillment network are regular, full-time employees."

In South Carolina, Amazon distribution centers are located in Lexington and Spartanburg counties. In North Carolina, there are Amazon sorting centers in Concord and Durham.

“We prepare year-round for the holidays and we’re excited to hire for over 120,000 positions this season to help delight our customers,” said Dave Clark, Amazon Senior Vice President of Global Customer Fulfillment. “We look forward to welcoming back holiday employees who return year-after-year to Amazon and welcome new faces to the team, many of whom will continue on with regular, full-time roles with the company after the holidays.”

Folks in available positions can learn more and apply online at www.amazon.com/peakjobs.

