Gamecocks' Wonnum earns SEC honor for second straight week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (TheBigSpur.com) -- For the second straight week, sophomore D.J. Wonnum is back in the SEC spotlight. Wonnum was named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week for his performance in South Carolina's 15-9 win over Tennessee on Saturday.

Wonnum had six tackles in the game, which were all solo stops, including two sacks of Tennessee freshman quarterback Jarrett Guarantano. Those sacks netted 12 lost yards as the Gamecocks (5-2, 3-2) held the Volunteers to 120 yards rushing and a 3.1 yards per carry average.

Wonnum is 11th in the SEC with 4.0 quarterback sacks this season but he's tied for second in the league with 8.5 tackles for a loss resulting in minus-32 yards.

Wonnum and the rest of the Gamecocks will get to rest up this week as the team has a bye.

South Carolina will return to the field on October 28 for a 4 p.m. tilt against Vanderbilt.

