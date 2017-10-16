South Carolina-Vanderbilt game time set for Oct. 28

The cell phones belonging to Jessica Chambers and Quinton Tellis were the talk of day five at the courthouse in Batesville, Mississippi.More >>
The cell phones belonging to Jessica Chambers and Quinton Tellis were the talk of day five at the courthouse in Batesville, Mississippi.More >>
A Delta flight attendant told the doctor that singing the national anthem is against company policy.More >>
A Delta flight attendant told the doctor that singing the national anthem is against company policy.More >>
Three weeks after a second embarrassing scandal rocked the University of Louisville basketball program, Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino was formally fired.More >>
Three weeks after a second embarrassing scandal rocked the University of Louisville basketball program, Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino was formally fired.More >>
After four and half hours of deliberation, the jury retired for the evening at about 8:30 p.m.More >>
After four and half hours of deliberation, the jury retired for the evening at about 8:30 p.m.More >>
The jury deliberating Quinton Tellis' role in the murder of Jessica Chambers is having problems.More >>
The jury deliberating Quinton Tellis' role in the murder of Jessica Chambers is having problems.More >>
The Tigers are starting to feel like themselves again. LSU (5-2; 2-1 SEC) is back in both the AP and Coaches polls after its come-from-behind upset over then No. 10 Auburn (5-2; 3-1 SEC).More >>
The Tigers are starting to feel like themselves again. LSU (5-2; 2-1 SEC) is back in both the AP and Coaches polls after its come-from-behind upset over then No. 10 Auburn (5-2; 3-1 SEC).More >>
Alabama welcomes SEC West foe, Arkansas, into Bryant-Denny Saturday night. Keep up with all the action here.More >>
Alabama welcomes SEC West foe, Arkansas, into Bryant-Denny Saturday night. Keep up with all the action here.More >>
Hear what LSU Coach Ed Orgeron had to say after the Tigers defeated Auburn, 27-23, in Tiger Stadium on Oct. 14, 2017. Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.More >>
Hear what LSU Coach Ed Orgeron had to say after the Tigers defeated Auburn, 27-23, in Tiger Stadium on Oct. 14, 2017. Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.More >>
Shea Patterson threw for 351 yards as the Rebels beat Vanderbilt 57-35 on Saturday.More >>
Shea Patterson threw for 351 yards as the Rebels beat Vanderbilt 57-35 on Saturday.More >>
A tight game between Tennessee and South Carolina elicited anxiety and excitement for Carolina fans, but the game pulled a different set of emotions out of Volunteers quarterback Jarrett Guarantano.More >>
A tight game between Tennessee and South Carolina elicited anxiety and excitement for Carolina fans, but the game pulled a different set of emotions out of Volunteers quarterback Jarrett Guarantano.More >>
Will Muschamp left his emotions on the field in the final seconds of Saturday's thrilling 15-9 win at Tennessee.More >>
Will Muschamp left his emotions on the field in the final seconds of Saturday's thrilling 15-9 win at Tennessee.More >>
Nick Fitzgerald had a hand in four touchdowns to lead Mississippi State to 35-10 victory over BYU on Saturday. Mississippi State (4-2) returned to form offensively after a bye week and two straight blowout losses on the road to ranked opponents.More >>
Nick Fitzgerald had a hand in four touchdowns to lead Mississippi State to 35-10 victory over BYU on Saturday. Mississippi State (4-2) returned to form offensively after a bye week and two straight blowout losses on the road to ranked opponents.More >>