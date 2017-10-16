South Carolina-Vanderbilt game time set for Oct. 28

South Carolina will kickoff against the Vanderbilt Commodores as the late Saturday afternoon game, the SEC and the team announced Monday afternoon.

The game has been scheduled for 4 p.m. on Oct. 28 and will be broadcast on the SEC Network live from Williams-Brice Stadium.

South Carolina (5-2, 3-2 SEC) will be coming off a bye-week heading into the yearly contest after dispatching the Tennessee Volunteers 15-9. Vanderbilt (3-4, 0-4 SEC) is also coming off the bye.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.