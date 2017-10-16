South Carolina-Vanderbilt game time set for Oct. 28 - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

South Carolina-Vanderbilt game time set for Oct. 28

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
(Source: TheBigSpur.com)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

South Carolina will kickoff against the Vanderbilt Commodores as the late Saturday afternoon game, the SEC and the team announced Monday afternoon. 

The game has been scheduled for 4 p.m. on Oct. 28 and will be broadcast on the SEC Network live from Williams-Brice Stadium. 

South Carolina (5-2, 3-2 SEC) will be coming off a bye-week heading into the yearly contest after dispatching the Tennessee Volunteers 15-9. Vanderbilt (3-4, 0-4 SEC) is also coming off the bye. 

