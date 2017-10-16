CHECK YOUR TICKETS: Someone is $100,000 richer due to Palmetto Cash 5 ticket

Someone is $100,000 richer and all they have to do is check their pockets or their nightstand for a winning lottery ticket.

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, a winning ticket that matched all five numbers drawn for the Palmetto Cash 5 on Friday night was sold at the Food Lion on Broad River Road in Columbia.

The winning numbers were 6, 9, 33, 35, and 37.

The winner now has 180 days to claim the prize.

The odds of winning $100,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 501,942.

