RCSD investigates 2 incidents of shots fired at houses

Richland County Sheriff's deputies are investigating two reports of shots fired at houses Sunday night.

The first occurred just before 8 p.m. in the 2100 block of Wilkinson Drive. The second occurred about an hour later on Lee Ridge Court. Nobody was injured in either incident.

Investigators do not know if the incidents are related.

If you know anything that could lead to an arrest, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.

