Former Clemson baseball player injured in ATV crash

An ATV accident sends a former Clemson baseball player to the hospital in critical condition.

Officials with Greenville Health System confirm Blake Holliday is currently in critical condition at Greenville Memorial hospital.

Holliday was a former standout at Belton-Honea Path High School in Anderson County, leading his team to two state titles.

Clemson officials say Holliday is no longer on the team after transferring at the end of last season.

Details are still limited, but we do know the accident happened last week.

