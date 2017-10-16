Message in a bottle received 29 years later after it was thrown off SC shore

She wasn't a castaway on an island lost at sea. No loneliness. No despair. Just pure childhood wonder. And now, that wonder has paid off -- 29 years later.

On Sept. 26, 1988, 8-year-old Miranda Dawn Moss tossed a message in a bottle just off Edisto Beach in hopes that someone might just find it.

On Oct. 14, 2017, Linda Shouse Humphries her husband, David, and found the message and immediately posted about it to Facebook.

"David made a remarkable discovery while we were doing a beach sweep on Sapelo Island this morning," Humphries wrote. "He found this message in a bottle tossed from Edisto, SC....29 years ago!"

The resulting post was shared dozens of times.

But the best part? Humphries managed to find and contact Moss -- now Miranda Moss Chavez -- on Facebook.

"The most amazing thing just happened!! I received a message on Facebook where Linda Shouse Humphries found a message in a bottle that I put in the Ocean at Edisto Beach on September 26, 1988. I was 8 years old!!! She found it on Sapelo Island, GA and is sending it to me!! So cool," Chavez wrote.

And as it turns out, no one had to send an SOS.

