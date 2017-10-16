Man wanted for Richland Co. vandalism arrested - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Man wanted for Richland Co. vandalism arrested

Zackary Young (Source: RCSD) Zackary Young (Source: RCSD)
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

A man wanted for breaking the windows of a business vehicle in Richland County has been arrested in Fairfield County.

Richland County Sheriff's deputies were looking for Zackary Young, 20,  on a vandalism charge. Deputies say he was arrested Saturday.

Young is accused of entering the property of Mobi Care Medical Transport at 2 Office Park Court and shattering the front windshield and passenger side windows of the businesses’ vehicle with an unknown object. The estimated cause of the damage was $3,000.

