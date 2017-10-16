Man wanted for Richland Co. vandalism arrested

Richland County deputies are asking for the community’s help in locating a 20-year-old suspect who caused about $3,000 worth of damage to a business' vehicle.

Richland County deputies are asking for the community’s help in locating a 20-year-old suspect who caused about $3,000 worth of damage to a business' vehicle.

Deputies search for vandal who caused $3,000 worth of damage to business vehicle

A man wanted for breaking the windows of a business vehicle in Richland County has been arrested in Fairfield County.

Richland County Sheriff's deputies were looking for Zackary Young, 20, on a vandalism charge. Deputies say he was arrested Saturday.

Young is accused of entering the property of Mobi Care Medical Transport at 2 Office Park Court and shattering the front windshield and passenger side windows of the businesses’ vehicle with an unknown object. The estimated cause of the damage was $3,000.

