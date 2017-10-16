No students aboard school bus involved in crash - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

No students aboard school bus involved in crash

(Source: WIS) (Source: WIS)
LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) -

A spokesperson for Lexington School District One says no students were on board a bus involved in a crash Monday morning.

The crash occurred just before 7 a.m. on Old Chapin Road near Catawba Trail near Lexington.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports injuries were involved in the crash. WIS is working to get more information.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • Inside WISTV.comMore>>

  • LIVE TRAFFIC

    LIVE TRAFFIC

    Heading out on the roads? Be sure to check your route using the WIS First Alert Traffic map. You can see up-to-the-minute traffic data for major commuter routes.

    More >>

    Heading out on the roads? Be sure to check your route using the WIS First Alert Traffic map. You can see up-to-the-minute traffic data for major commuter routes.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly