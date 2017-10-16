President Donald Trump arrives to Upstate for McMaster fundraiser

By MEG KINNARD

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - President Donald Trump's support wasn't enough for Luther Strange to win the GOP nomination in Alabama's U.S. Senate race. Will the story be different in South Carolina's gubernatorial contest?

RELATED: Watch on your smartphone or mobile device.

Fresh off the Alabama defeat of his chosen candidate to replace Jeff Sessions, Trump is again wading into southern horse-race politics, visiting South Carolina on Monday to lend his support the campaign of Republican Gov. Henry McMaster, one of his earliest backers.

But some here in this ultra-red state are seeing some similarities with the high-profile defeat in Alabama. Despite Trump's endorsement, McMaster faces a strong challenger: anti-union attorney Catherine Templeton, who has amassed a campaign war chest commensurate with McMaster's. She even topped his fundraising last quarter.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.