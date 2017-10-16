Clemson drops in AP poll after loss to unranked Syracuse

Clemson's 27-24 loss to unranked Syracuse Friday night dropped the Tigers in the Associated Press Top 25 College Football Poll. Clemson (6-1) fell to seventh after its first loss of the season.

Penn State has climbed into the No. 2 spot behind unanimous No. 1 Alabama after a wild weekend of upsets gave the Top 25 a major makeover.



A season-high seven ranked teams, including four in the top 10, lost to unranked teams on Friday and Saturday. Defending national champion Clemson and defending Pac-12 champion Washington were the highest ranked teams to lose.



Penn State moved up a spot to No. 2, 15 points ahead of No. 3 Georgia. Penn State has its best ranking since Oct. 31, 1999, when the Nittany Lions were No. 2. Alabama, which has been No. 1 since the preseason, received all 61 first-place votes for the first time this year.



TCU is No. 4, Wisconsin is No. 5 and Big Ten rival Ohio State is sixth. Miami, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State round out the top 10.

Clemson is off this week and returns to action on the 28th at home against Georgia Tech.

Copyright 2017 WIS and the Associated Press. All rights reserved.