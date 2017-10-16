Rain Monday, cooler temperatures move in

A strong cold front will move through the state Monday morning giving us scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms ahead of the front with rain moving west to east from 7a.m. – 2 p.m.

Temperatures will start to fall behind the front by late afternoon into the early evening as skies clear.



Much cooler air filters in for much of the week with great Carolina fall weather: mostly sunny, mild days and clear, cool nights.

A fast moving system will move through the Midwest on Wednesday, as of now that looks to stay well north of us. We’ll slowly warm up into the 80s by late week.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, humid with scattered showers and thunderstorm through early afternoon, breezy and cooler by late in the day. Temperatures will begin to fall. Highs in the lower 70s, falling to mid 60s by evening



Monday night: Clear and much cooler, highs upper 40s



Tuesday: Sunny, highs near 70



Wednesday: Mostly sunny, highs lower 70s

